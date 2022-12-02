Published December 2, 2022

By Jack Winter · 2 min read

Jimmy Butler missed his team’s first leg of a two-game set against the rival Boston Celtics with a knee injury. Even if he’s less than 100 percent on Friday night, rest assured the Miami Heat superstar will be plenty ready to play at TD Garden.

Butler posted a selfie video on Thursday from the cabin of a private plane, ostensibly en route to Boston to help the Heat try to avenge Wednesday’s blowout loss to the league-leading Celtics.

“Boston! I’m on the way. I’m on the way,” he said. “Can’t wait! I’ve been out for too long, I’m gettin’ thirsty! We on the way. Go Heat.”

Butler has been sidelined since November 16th with right knee soreness. He was originally expected to return to the court for Miami’s 134-121 loss to Boston on Wednesday, but ultimately didn’t play after being held out of practice leading up to the game.

Butler’s knee issue is the same nagging one that limited him during last year’s playoffs. He and the Heat nevertheless overcame that obstacle, though, pushing the Celtics to a home Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals that was only lost when Butler’s go-ahead three-point attempt with under 10 seconds remaining fell short off the rim.

Miami underwhelmed over the first quarter of 2022-23, beset by injuries and an associated lack of quality depth. The Heat enter Friday’s action at 10-12, 11th in the Eastern Conference, with a -1.2 net rating.

Could Miami turns its season around by beating Boston on its home floor? Getting Jimmy Butler back at least allows for that hopeful possibility.

The Heat and Celtics tipoff at 4:30 p.m. (PST).