Published November 29, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

After missing their last six games, Jimmy Butler was largely expected to make his return to the Miami Heat lineup on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case as the star forward didn’t join the team in their trip to Beantown.

However, the good news is Butler is still predicted to play against the Celtics, just not on Wednesday but on Friday instead when Miami takes on the Eastern Conference champs once again.

Butler has been dealing with a knee injury for the past two weeks now, and during that time, he’s been receiving treatment in South Florida as well. While it looks like Butler is recovering well, head coach Erik Spoelstra admitted that his superstar will need some practice time before they allow him to play.

The 33-year-old Butler missed the team’s Tuesday practice.

“He’s been able to work, that’s the most important thing. Actually the most important thing is he’s getting better. He’s getting healthier. He’s feeling better. He works his conditioning, he works his rhythm, all of that. We’ll just see how it plays out,” Spoelstra said of Butler, per Ira Winderman of South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Coach Spo and the Heat are 3-3 in the games that Jimmy Butler missed. Bam Adebayo has been sensational for the team during his absence, though his potential return will certainly help as the road gets tougher for them in the upcoming days. Aside from the Celtics game, Miami will also face off against the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers and Indiana Pacers in their next seven outings.