The Miami Heat struck out on most of their trade targets this offseason. They were the preferred destination for Damian Lillard but he was ultimately traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. They had interest in Jrue Holiday but he was traded to the Boston Celtics. They had a few key losses in Gabe Vincent and Max Strus who left via free agency, but for the most part they have the same core that made a run to the NBA Finals this past season. The Heat did add potential impact players in free agency of their own including Josh Richardson. But Josh Richardson left the Heat's preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets early on Wednesday with a foot injury as per Ira Winderman of The Miami Heat Sun-Sentinel.

Per Heat: : Josh Richardson left tonight’s game with a right foot injury. He will not return. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 19, 2023

Josh Richardson signed with the Heat during NBA free agency after finishing last season with the New Orleans Pelicans. Richardson had begun the 2022-23 season with the San Antonio Spurs but was traded to the Pelicans at the NBA trade deadline.

Richardson spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Heat after they drafted him with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He has also suited up for Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics.

In 65 games between the Spurs and Pelicans last season, Richardson averaged 10.1 points per game, 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 43.1 percent shooting from the field, 36.5 percent shooting from the three point line and 85.2 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Josh Richardson is expected to play a key role for the Heat off the bench this season so they'll hope his injury isn't too serious.