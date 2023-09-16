Miami Heat power forward Kevin Love is not having a great time this offseason with the ongoing talks surrounding Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. Love resigned with the Heat this summer in an offseason that has largely been defined by Miami's thus-far unfruitful pursuit of Lillard.

Love is now speaking out about the uncertainty that has been this summer for Miami.

“There certainly are challenges because I think in life the unknown is scary or misleading and something that can rub people the wrong way. But I think part of being a veteran and my role as one of the leaders or somebody who has some influence, the relationships with my teammates and understanding who might be coming and who might be going,” said Love, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “Finding that common ground and seeing how I can get the best out of them and understanding the fluidity of a season, understanding that things can change so fast in a season.”

Love was one of many Heat players who experienced a career renaissance during last season's shocking run to the NBA Finals. However, one need that was thoroughly exposed in Miami's loss to the Denver Nuggets was the lack of secondary playmaking for Jimmy Butler. A trade for Damian Lillard would certainly solve that problem, but thus far, the Heat and Blazers have been unable to come to terms on an agreement.

This understandably has a negative effect on the players currently in the Miami locker room, including Love, who would like a sense of clarity as the 2023-24 quickly approaches.