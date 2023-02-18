Unless you count Dewayne Dedmon as a marquee name, the Miami Heat largely stayed quiet amidst the ruckus that went on during the NBA trade deadline. They may not have made a serious talent infusion via trade, but the buyout market could potentially yield them a 5-time All-Star: Kevin Love.

The Heat are reportedly the frontrunners to acquire Love after he was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week, according to the latest report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania pointed to Miami’s ability to offer Kevin Love a “defined role” in their playoff rotation that’s enticed him to make the move to South Beach.

It makes complete sense when you look at the Heat roster and see that they’ve primarily started undersized Caleb Martin at power forward for most of the season. Martin has filled the role to the best of his abilities and could very well still start over Love should they add him onto the roster. But chopping into the 6’5″ wing’s role and plugging in a proven veteran in Love would give the Heat a different look for their offense and a major boost in the rebounding department.

Kevin Love may be far removed from his prime, but his skill set still fits live a glove alongside Bam Adebayo. Bam can cover his defensive mistakes while Love spaces the floor for him in return while helping him battle for boards.

Love has had a relatively down year this season shooting the ball in a limited role as a veteran voice off the Cavs’ bench. If he does join Miami, he’ll be joining a Heat squad that already has leader types, which could allow him to just focus on producing for a team looking to make noise in the East.