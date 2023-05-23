The Miami Heat may be the lower seed in their Eastern Conference Finals bout against the Boston Celtics but they find themselves in possession of a commanding 3-0 series lead and, heading into Tuesday’s Game 4, are hoping to punch their ticket to their second NBA Finals berth in four years. However, in order for them to accomplish such a feat they’ll need all hands on deck, as their success to this point has been the result of a full team effort. Unfortunately, the availability of starting power forward Kevin Love is still something that remains up in the air. With this, the question on every Heat fan’s mind: Is Kevin Love playing tonight vs. the Celtics?

Kevin Love injury status vs. Celtics

After rattling off two consecutive wins while on the road at TD Garden in Games 1 and 2, the Heat headed back to South Beach for Game 3 Sunday evening. Though the contest was rather close starting out, by the time the third period rolled around Miami took complete control and, once the final buzzer sounded, they had bested the second-seeded Celtics by a final score of 128-102.

Unfortunately, the dominant win didn’t prove to be a complete celebratory event, as Kevin Love sustained a muscle strain in his left leg that forced him out of the contest after just around five minutes of action.

Fortunately, reports since the incident have suggested that the ailment is nothing too serious, and, heading into Tuesday night’s affair, the big man is currently listed as “probable” to play, as per the league’s official injury report.

Though no official ruling has yet to be made, regarding the question of whether or not Kevin Love will be playing tonight vs. the Celtics, the likelihood of him suiting up seems promising.