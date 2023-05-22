Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Miami Heat have a shocking 3-0 series lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. They are now just one win away from an NBA Finals trip, and they have an opportunity to close it out in Game 4 in Miami on Tuesday night. However, the Heat got an update on the status of Kevin Love after he suffered an injury in Game 3, per the Heat’s official statement:

‘INJURY UPDATE: Kevin Love has been diagnosed with a lower left leg muscle strain. Coach Spo says his status for tomorrow night’s Game 4 is probable.’

Kevin Love has started each of the first three games this series, although he has scored just 13 points combined and played less than 20 minutes in every game. Nonetheless, he has become an important part of the rotation and brings veteran experience to the team as well.

Love played just four minutes before sustaining the injury and leaving the game, but the good news is that he is listed as probable for Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Here’s a video of the injury and Love asking to be taken out immediately after.

Love’s absence didn’t make a difference in Game 3 as Miami went on to win 128-102 and push Boston to the brink of elimination. Either way, it has been Caleb Martin who has played heavy minutes on the floor and he has earned every bit of it, so he could see more run if Love isn’t able to go due to the injury.

All in all, this is a somewhat encouraging update on Kevin Love.