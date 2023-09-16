Miami Heat power forward Kevin Love made headlines this summer when he announced that he would be returning to the franchise on a two-year deal. Love was a surprising bright spot in Miami's epic playoff run to the NBA Finals in 2023, and he is now opening up about what made up his mind to return to the organization.

“I think just weighing all the options and understanding my comfort with the team and the organization as time progressed. I think it just continued to get better,” said Love, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “I think naturally I wish that I would have found my rhythm and found my fluidity and feel on the court faster. But I think my impact was both on the floor and off the floor. Just being around the locker room, whether it be pregame or postgame, at practice, I felt like I could make a major impact there in helping bring us together.”

The Heat are still riding the shockwaves of their unbelievable Finals run in 2023. The team became one of the few eighth seeds in NBA history to make it all the way to the NBA's final round, where they were finally dispatched by the Denver Nuggets.

The Heat are now in the process of trying to trade for Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, which has caused a great deal of turmoil for the franchise this offseason. However, regardless of what happens on that front, the Heat locker room is certainly better with Love in the mix.