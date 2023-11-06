LeBron James complimented the Miami Heat organization before the Lakers' clash against his former team on Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat will go head-to-head on Monday night. The game will feature LeBron James taking on his former team. LeBron showed love to the Heat prior to Monday's contest, via ClutchPoints.

“I love this franchise, this franchise is top tier,” James said, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “It’s one of the best franchises in the world.”

The Lakers and Heat are off to mediocre performances so far in the 2023-24 season. Miami carries a 2-4 record into Monday, while Los Angeles is just 3-3. Still, these are both teams with playoff aspirations. LeBron James will probably have some added motivation against his old team as well.

LeBron James playing well ahead of Heat game

LeBron isn't slowing down at 38-years old. The future Hall-of-Famer is currently averaging 24.5 points per game on 56 percent field goal and 36.1 percent three-point shooting. James is also dishing out 6.3 assists and recording 9.2 rebounds per contest.

There have been concerns about his workload given his age and recent injury history. Los Angeles will likely opt to proceed with caution. Still, LeBron looks good to open the year.

Sure, it is early in the season so of course he's fresh and ready to go. Nevertheless, it is incredible to see what James is doing at 38.

The Heat will be a difficult opponent for LeBron James and the Lakers on Monday though. LA will need their role players to step up and help LeBron and Anthony Davis in the contest.

Otherwise, Miami will be in a good position to get the job done.