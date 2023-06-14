Max Strus is set to hit free agency. Following a strong 2022-23 performance with the Miami Heat, Strus is likely to receive a lucrative deal on the market. However, the Heat's sharp-shooter admitted that he isn't sure what to expect in NBA free agency, per Ira Winderman.

“I honestly don't know. It's new to me.” Strus said of free agency. “As far as what's next? I don't know.”

Strus played an important role for Miami in the NBA playoffs. With Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo both going down with injuries in the postseason, the Heat needed a role player to step up. Strus answered the call prior to the NBA Finals, but labored in the championship versus the Denver Nuggets.

During the regular season, Max Strus shot 35 percent from beyond the arc. He averaged a career-high 11.5 points per game for Miami as well, appearing in an impressive 80 contests during the season. Although his shooting efficiency was down from last year, when he shot 41 percent from deep, Strus' ability to find the bottom of the net from long-range and durability should lead to no shortage of interest this offseason.

A return to the Heat certainly isn't out of the question. If Miami ends up trading Tyler Herro, Strus' return would make even more sense. At 27-years old, the Heat probably wouldn't mind making Strus apart of their future plans. But as aforementioned, he should have plenty of suitors.

It will be interesting to follow Max Strus in free agency during the offseason.