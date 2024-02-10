The Heat are waiving RJ Hampton to make room for Alondes WIlliams...

While the Miami Heat didn't do much at the trade deadline to follow up the Terry Rozier deal, it doesn't mean they are already satisfied with their roster. That much is clear after they made a roster addition on Friday, just a day after the deadline.

In a statement, the Heat confirmed that they are signing Alondes Williams to a two-way contract. Williams has been playing for the team's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, and has been averaging 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from 3-point range. With his impressive performance, the 24-year-old shooting guard has even been selected to participate in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge as part of the G League team.

However, in order to make room for Williams' signing, the Heat are waiving former Denver Nuggets first-round pick and once-promising NBL prospect RJ Hampton. The 24-year-old signed a two-way deal with Miami during the offseason. Unfortunately, he struggled to put up good numbers both in the G League and during his time with the official roster.

In eight games with the Heat–including two starts–Hampton tallied just 1.3 points and 1.0 assist on 9.5 minutes per game. He shot 28.6 percent from the field and 12.5 percent from deep.

Now, Alondes Williams gets the chance to show what he can do in the NBA level. Sure enough, the Heat will be hoping that his G League dominance will be able to translate in the league even just for a little bit.