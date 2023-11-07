The Miami Heat have bought back Udonis Haslem in a front office role after he retired earlier this year after the NBA Finals.

Udonis Haslem has once again joined the Miami Heat, but not as a player. This time, he will be hired as Vice President of Basketball Development as a part of the organization’s front office according to The Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman.

The team also has officially announced it via their X (formerly known as Twitter) account. Heat President Pat Riley released a statement along with the team announcement emphasizing how significant Haslem has been to the team.

“Born and raised in Miami, UD has been an integral part of the success of the HEAT for 20 years,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “It’s great that he has chosen to continue to build on his incredible legacy here in Miami, where he belongs.”

In terms of the responsibilities that Haslem will do in his new opportunity, he’ll be aiding not just the players of the Heat and the Sioux Skyforce in the G-League, but also helping the coaching staff. Also, he’ll be “representing the organization in the community and in business endeavors” per Winderman.

Erik Spoelstra teased the news earlier

For fans, they’re not shocked at all to see Haslem back in some capacity with the Heat as he’s been a crucial part of the team’s “culture” since he started his career in Miami. After playing 20 seasons, he retired this year following the team’s NBA Finals appearance last season. While his play on the court was very limited compared to his earlier seasons, he was a commanding voice in the locker room and the leader.

Another reason why fans aren’t surprised is that Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra teased this news on Oct. 23 when during media availability, he said that Haslem will have an expanded role with the franchise in player development. He went on to say he didn’t know what the exact title of the role will be, but now on Nov. 7, they finally do.

Bam Adebayo on Haslem and his brief absence

Haslem has been seen at practice recently on some occasions as working out with the younger players on drills, making this role an exact right fit for the former Heat player. Having been captain of the team for many years, center Bam Adebayo has assumed the role after learning from Haslem.

Adebayo spoke before the season about the team missing Haslem and what it was like without him for a certain period of time.

“We do miss UD. When you’ve been around a guy with that much equity invested into him, it’s one of those moments where you don’t hear him and it settles in that he’s not going to be around,” Adebayo said. “But for the most part, we handled that as a collective group. But there will never be another UD, so I have the utmost respect for him and I hope he’s somewhere with his feet kicked up and relaxing.”

There’s no doubt that Haslem has a major impact with the organization, but his time isn’t over yet. The Heat’s next game is against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.