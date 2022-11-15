Published November 15, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Miami Heat will be without one of their top scoring options to open their upcoming road trip, as Tyler Herro is reportedly not traveling with the team, per Ira Winderman. The young shooting guard is battling an ankle injury and his timetable is unclear.

The Heat are set to open the trip against the Raptors in Toronto. They will proceed to travel to Washington, Cleveland, and Minnesota before returning home. Tyler Herro could rejoin the team at some point during the road trip, but his status moving forward has yet to be determined.

The Heat have endured a mediocre 20222-2023 campaign up to this point. However, Tyler Herro is averaging just under 20 points per game. He’s shooting over 37 percent from beyond the arc and plays a pivotal role in Miami’s offense. The Heat will need to rely on sharpshooters such as Max Strus and Caleb Martin amid Herro’s absence. Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will continue to lead the charge.

The Heat were able to narrowly escape with a win over the Phoenix Suns to close out their homestand on Monday night despite Tyler Herro’s absence. Jimmy Butler saved the day with a clutch block on Devin Booker which ultimately won the game for Miami. The Heat will enter their next game sporting a 7-7 record. They are beginning to play an effective brand of basketball following their forgettable start to the year.

It will be interesting to see how they fare on this road trip. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Tyler Herro’s status as they are made available.