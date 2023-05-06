A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Josh Hart has been a game-changer for the New York Knicks since his mid-season arrival via a trade deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. The 28-year-old has made quite an impact on the squad thus far, and he’s been an integral reason behind the team’s success in the postseason.

The thing about Josh Hart, however, is that he could actually walk away from the Knicks this summer as a free agent. His current contract stipulates a player option for the 2023-24 season, which means that if he wanted to, he could opt out of his deal to sign with any other team that would have him. Based on what he’s done with the Knicks thus far, there should be no shortage of interest in the 6-foot-5 swingman if he actually decides to test out NBA Free Agency.

This won’t be the case, though. At least according to NBA insider Marc Stein, who reports that Josh Hart signing an extension with the Knicks this offseason is viewed as “inevitable” within league circles. The way I see it, opposing teams will still do their due diligence on Hart this summer, but the general expectation is that he will remain in New York.

Depending on how things go, Hart could choose to pick up the final year of his current contract. This would mean that he’s going to be playing on an expiring deal with the hope of securing a big-money contract in the summer of 2024. The safer route, however, is if he signs a multi-year extension with the Knicks this offseason. New York obviously likes what they see in Hart, so it would be a surprise if they don’t offer him a new deal.