Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat found a way to beat the Milwaukee Bucks again, as they scored a 121-99 victory at home Saturday night to take a 2-1 series lead. However, there’s a cause for concern for the Heat heading into Game 4, with Butler suffering a lower-body injury following a scary fall in the third quarter.

The Heat have officially labeled Jimmy Butler’s injury as a bruised glute.

Jimmy Butler briefly exited the game to go to the locker room to get his injury checked out during the game, but he later returned to the bench. That was a good sign for Butler and the Heat, who can’t afford to lose their superstar. The Heat are already operating without Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo had just suffered what appears to be a serious knee injury in Game 3.

Butler ended the night with a game-high 30 points on 12-for-19 shooting from the field. He further stuffed the stat sheets with five rebounds, four assists, and two steals while also hitting all four of his attempts from behind the arc.

Jimmy Butler and the Heat will have a full day of rest on Sunday before getting back to the floor on Monday for Game 4. Miami is in a prime position to push the Bucks to the edge of elimination with a win in the next contest, though, that is going to be easier said than done, especially if Jimmy Butler is forced to miss a game and if Giannis Antetokounmpo returns after missing the last two meetings of this series.