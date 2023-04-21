The NBA Playoffs continue on Saturday as the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) visit the Miami Heat (44-38) for the third game in the Eastern Conference first round. Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Milwaukee evened the series at 1-1 thanks to their 138-122 win in game two. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Heat prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Bucks-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Bucks-Heat Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -4.5 (-112)

Miami Heat: +4.5 (-108)

Over: 220.5 (-108)

Under: 220.5 (-112)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Heat

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Bally Wisconsin, Bally Sun

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/ 4:40 p.m. PT

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 44-34-6 (56%)

Over Record: 44-40 (52%)

Milwaukee dusted Miami in game two. While the final score shows them as 16-point victors, it could have been a 50-point margin if the Bucks wanted it to be. Milwaukee scored 81 first-half points and held a 118-85 lead heading into the fourth quarter. While the Heat outscored them by 17 in the meaningless fourth, the Bucks certainly made a statement with Giannis out. Milwaukee drained 25/49 three-pointers and out rebounded the Bucks by four to secure the victory. Despite Miami’s defensive prowess, they were no match for Milwaukee’s potent offensive attack. Milwaukee listed Giannis as questionable for game three but considering how well they played in game two, they likely won’t activate the star until they lose another game.

With Giannis potentially out yet again for game three, look for Jrue Holiday to continue to carry the load on offense. Holiday was incredible in game two, finishing with 24 points and 11 assists in 33 minutes. He finished a team-best +28 for the game as his ability to get both himself and his teammates open shots was critical to their early lead. Jrue showed the ability to maintain this kind of production as the primary option previously this year. In 11 regular Eason games without Giannis, Holiday averaged 22.6 PPG and 9.5 APG. Although he struggled in their most recent visit to Miami (12 points on 36% shooting), he previously dropped 24 points and 11 assists down South. Consequently, we can expect more of what we saw in game two in the decisive game three.

For as good as Holiday was in game two, center Brook Lopez may be the most important Buck with Giannis out. Lopez controls the game on both sides of the ball thanks to the versatility he provides at his size. The seven-footer finished with 25 points in game two while also securing two steals and blocking a shot. Although he didn’t show it in this game, Lopez consistently proves himself to be a reliable outside shooter. As a result of his 37% clip from deep, Lopez causes headaches for opposing defenses. Although the Heat held him to just 11.3 PPG during the regular season, he should continue to see a predominant role on both sides of the ball with Giannis out.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 32-51-3 (39%)

Over Record: 43-43 (50%)

Miami looked to be in a great position heading into game two. They pulled out a monster upset in the series opener and in the process, Milwaukee lost their star player. The Heat hung with the Bucks in the first quarter before giving up 46 second-quarter points. The game was all but over by halftime. However, the Bulls tied the playoff three-point record in the process – something they surely won’t do again. Additionally, Miami battled in the fourth quarter when they outscored Milwaukee by 17 points. Consequently, if they can limit Milwaukee’s open looks from beyond the arc and continue their strong offensive production they could easily cover as home underdogs.

Miami’s offense hummed in the first two games. After averaging a league-worst 109.7 PPG during the regular season they exploded for 130 in game one before dropping 122 in game two. While their defense hasn’t been nearly as stout as during the regular season (when they allowed just 110.1 PPG), a location swap could be just what the Heat need to lock things down again. However, they need their offense to keep cooking and that starts with Jimmy Butler. Butler scored 60 points in the first two games and despite the Bucks’ big win in game two, they continue to have no answer for the forward.

Final Bucks-Heat Prediction & Pick

With Giannis not expected to play, this line could actually move further in the direction of Miami. I would wait on the official announcement and see if this game could get closer to a pick ’em but regardless this looks like another great spot for the Giannis-less Bucks to blow out a Heat team that doesn’t have the talent to compete with the postseason’s top seed.

Final Bucks-Heat Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -4.5 (-112)