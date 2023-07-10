The Miami Heat have had strong success in recent years with undrafted players. During their most recent playoff run to the Finals, they had three players who were undrafted in Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson playing major minutes. They had another in Haywood Highsmith who gave them solid playoff minutes at times as well. It's a testament to the Heat front office and scouting department that they're able to find NBA contributors in this way. The Heat have yet another undrafted player in Orlando Robinson waiting on his opportunity. Orlando Robinson signed a two-year contract with the Heat last season and he has a partial guarantee for the 2023-24 season as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com

The Heat signed center Orlando Robinson to a 2-year, $3.92M deal, which includes a partial guarantee for the upcoming 2023-24 season, sources told @hoopshype. Robinson had 36 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks in Miami’s first Summer League game. https://t.co/Gd4Dm73n8R — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 9, 2023

Robinson went undrafted after spending three seasons at Fresno State. Orlando Robinson signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Heat in the 2022 offseason but did not make the team out of training camp. He ended up in the G League with the Heat's affiliate the Sioux Falls Skyforce. The Heat brought Robinson back on a two-way contract back in November but cut him before the end of the month. They brought him back on a two-way contract in December and he remained with the team ever since.

The Heat converted Robinson's two-way contract to a standard contract once the Finals were over and that's where his partial guarantee comes from. Robinson most recently had a dominant performance at summer league with 36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots. He also shot 3-4 from three-point range.