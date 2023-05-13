Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Stephen A. Smith couldn’t hide his pain after the Miami Heat eliminated the New York Knicks from the NBA Playoffs. Making matters worse for the veteran sports commentator, the Heat Twitter account made sure to troll him after their win.

As everyone knows, Smith is a huge Knicks fan. While he has always been critical of the team, he never hides the fact that he roots for them to succeed. Of course he is among the first ones to show their frustrations whenever New York loses, and that was the case once again on Friday after their season-ending Game 6 defeat.

On Twitter, Stephen A. shared his “pain” over the brutal ending to the Knicks’ campaign. He then went on to make a plea to the franchise to bring in Damian Lillard to get Jalen Brunson some more help.

Pain. I want Dame. pic.twitter.com/KAvmQI4hCX — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 13, 2023

Unfortunately for Stephen A. Smith, the Heat’s Twitter team didn’t give him time to process the pain and all the emotions he’s feeling. Right after Miami closed out the series, the team shared a recent clip of the ESPN host and analyst praying to the basketball gods to extend the series and allow the Knicks to return to the Madison Square Garden where they could potentially complete their 3-1 comeback.

Heat Twitter then added a brutal caption, saying: “You’ll be going back to the Garden [Stephen A. Smith] … next season.” The team also added the hashtag “WINNING” along with a waiving hand emoji to say good bye to Stephen A. and the Knicks.

The Heat have all the bragging rights though. With that said, Stephen A. cannot do anything but endure the pain.