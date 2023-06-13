The historic playoff run of the 2023 Miami Heat may have finally met its doom at the hands of Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. But that doesn't mean that what Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and the rest of the Heat team did is anything short of impressive. After all, the Heat vanquished two Eastern Conference giants in the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics as well as a strong New York Knicks team en route to the NBA Finals.

For much of the 2023 NBA playoffs, many pundits have counted out the Heat due to what they perceived as the team's lack of talent relative to other playoff contenders. Thus, it became such a huge story when the Heat's crew of undrafted players — Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, and Caleb Martin — proceeded to play above their pay grades and pedigree.

But as Bam Adebayo said in his postgame interview following their Game 5 loss to the Nuggets, those guys have certainly earned their respect — and have certainly deserved theirs even before they helped lead the Heat to an admirable NBA Finals defeat.

“The only thing I can say is they need to put more respect on undrafted players. They are still basketball players at the end of the day, and obviously you’ve seen, they can take you there,” Adebayo said, per William Guillory of The Athletic.

“It was a joy to get this far and have these types of guys — undrafted, fighting to make a name for themselves. And they fought to the Finals. Came up short, but I don’t care what anybody says. You can never count these guys out.”

Max Strus and Gabe Vincent will be hitting unrestricted free agency come July, so their newfound level of respect should certainly be reflected in their next contract — whether it comes from the Heat or another team is anyone's guess at this point.

Meanwhile, Duncan Robinson may no longer be considered one of the most overpaid players in the league, while many believe that Caleb Martin could soon command a huge contract when he hits free agency in 2025.

These four certainly have certainly showed that quality contributors can come from anywhere in the roster-building process. And the Heat deserve all the flowers — and respect — for bringing out the best in them.