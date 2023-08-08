Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had the most hilarious response when asked about Paul Pierce's recent rant about their career comparisons. In a rather mocking take, Wade doesn't want Pierce to stop since he's living rent free in his head.

Wade made the funny diss while speaking on The Dan LeBatard Show. When asked if he wants to just tell Pierce to shut up amid all his remarks about their careers, Wade dropped his “rent free” take that drew the applause of the show's hosts.

“Rent is expensive in America and I’m living rent free,” Wade said while smiling, leaving the hosts impressed.

Here's the video of unarguably one of the best insults in NBA offseason history:

“Rent is expensive in America and I’m living rent free.” Dwyane Wade fires back at Paul Pierce’s comments about who had the better career 😳 (via @LeBatardShow)pic.twitter.com/o5Txrz2S9S — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 8, 2023

For those who missed it, Paul Pierce recently went viral after he tried to argue that he had a better career than Dwyane Wade. The Boston Celtics icon noted that Wade had plenty of help throughout his career, and so he would probably achieved the same or more had he been in the same situation as the Heat great.

“Put Shaq [O'Neal] on my team. Put LeBron [James] and [Chris] Bosh with me. I'm not gonna win one?. Put me, LeBron and Bosh… we not gonna win a couple?” Pierce said.

The one-time NBA champion has also been firing back at Twitter trolls questioning his game ever since that take, emphasizing that he's still a better hooper than any of those mocking him on Twitter.

It surely doesn't look like Pierce is going to stop any time soon on comparing himself to Wade and others. But as like Wade said, he has no problem with that.