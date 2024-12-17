On Monday evening, the Miami Heat suffered a brutal overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons on the road, having fought back valiantly to send the game into overtime but ultimately falling short when they got there. Jimmy Butler had arguably the best game of his season so far, registering a 35-point triple double, but it wasn't enough to stop the Heat's win streak from coming to an end.

Recently, Butler's name has been the subject of trade rumors, and ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania found himself at the center of controversy when Butler's agent, Bernard Lee, publicly called him out for what he said was untrue reporting attributed to him.

However, Charania recently took to ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show and gave no indication of backing down.

“The situation is I 1,000 percent stand on the reporting,” said Charania. “This is probably the most vetted story I think I've ever put out. I'm that confident in this story. This is exactly where it is. The Heat are open to listening to trade offers for Jimmy Butler. That's what sources told me last week. That remains to be the case. There's no urgency, though.”

The specific report that Lee called out on X, formerly Twitter, regarded the Phoenix Suns' reported interest in acquiring Butler, but Charania is apparently very confident that the information he put out was indeed accurate.

Should the Heat trade Jimmy Butler?

Jimmy Butler is set to hit free agency at the conclusion of this season, but it's unclear at this point whether the 35-year-old will be able to command a maximum contract considering his age and the new stricter rules around teams' contract situations.

“(The Heat) don't really have much fear that if, let's say he goes into free agency, they're not that fearful that there's a team out there that's going to be willing to give him (a maximum contract)… they're confident with where they're at,” said Charania.

The Heat this year have been up and down, but overall clearly don't have enough talent to compete with teams like the Boston Celtics or New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference hierarchy, which will make it especially interesting to see if they choose to commit all in to this current core or start over by trading Butler.

The Heat will next take the floor on Friday evening at home vs the Oklahoma City Thunder.