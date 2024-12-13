MIAMI – Despite the constant rumors surrounding Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, the team handled business Thursday night as they won their fourth straight against the Toronto Raptors, 114-104. While the win will still be overshadowed, most likely by the trade speculation with the Heat star, they are still in the best stretch of the season.

Butler would have a modest game, scoring 11 points on three-for-eight shooting to go along with five rebounds and four assists. Heat star Tyler Herro continues to have an All-Star-type season, producing 23 points on an efficient nine-for-13 for 13 shooting, four of seven from deep, with four rebounds and four assists.

Bam Adebayo had another efficient game compared to the cold start to the season, as he scored 21 points, collected 16 rebounds, and recorded six assists.

Here are three takeaways from the Heat's fourth straight win over the Raptors:

A strong second quarter puts Heat ahead in the first half

It was a rough start in the first quarter for Miami as Toronto came out aggressive on the defensive end of the floor, pressing stars such as Tyler Herro after having an explosive week where he was honored as Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Raptors star Grady Dick would have an impressive start of his own, having 12 of his team's first 20 points as the Heat ended the period down four points.

There is no doubt that eyes were on Butler this game, especially since the Heat star was rocking an orange hairstyle, with people speculating that it was to poke fun at the recent trade rumors involving the Phoenix Suns. He would not have much impact on offense until making a free throw with two and change left in the opening period.

The second quarter started scary for the team as Toronto had a 14-2 run where they built up a lead by as much as 16 points, which, against a team that missed their best player in Scottie Barnes, was a reality check. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra decided to play Nikola Jovic, which was the first time he's been on the floor since Nov. 23 against the Dallas Mavericks.

He turned out to be one of the reasons for Miami to start rolling on offense as they ended the period on a 33-10 run that quickly erased the aforementioned double-digit lead. Jovic would have an 11-point quarter, shooting three of three from the field two of two from beyond the arc to go along with a +23 on the floor.

Even the Heat guard Dru Smith would continue to have productive minutes, scoring seven in the period. The team shot 66.7 percent (12/18) from the field and five of eight from deep.

The second half was controlled by the Heat

The Heat would continue to control the game throughout the second half as they outscored the Raptors 31-25 in the third quarter, shooting 50 percent from the field and from three-point range. Herro would contribute nine more to further hurt any chance Toronto tried to come back in this game.

Toronto could not find the magic they had in the first half, despite actually finishing with more points in the paint than Miami, 56-52, which is considered the Heat's forte. However, it was from everywhere else that the home team found success as they finished shooting 40.6 percent from deep and 48.2 percent from the field.

It was a typical Heat win with the main three stars having solid nights where the second unit, and a welcome performance from Jovic, who finished with 14 points off the bench, provided a helpful boost to get them their fourth straight win.

Despite Jimmy Butler trade rumors, the Heat won their fourth straight

There is no doubt that the trade rumors surrounding the Heat star Butler were the sole focus of the team for the last few days, which is ironic timing since the team is playing their best basketball. After the 41-point win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 4, it had aspects of the start of a turning point for the Heat.

The team would go on to take down an explosive Phoenix Suns team, albeit without Kevin Durant, but the Heat would then go on to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, which has a strong case to be the best victory of the season over the No. 1 seed in the East. The Heat's focus right now is to put the outside noise of trade rumors and speculation on the back burner, an aspect that Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints before Thursday's win.

“This is this profession,” Spoelstra said. “Can't get sick and see some narratives that are going out there, that's going to happen, you know, in every organization at some point during a season, we're trying to build on something like, played three solid games, we're still not anywhere where we want to be, you know. So we have some work to do. And, you know, really getting ready for this final game of this home stand is the most important thing right now.”

Expand Tweet

At any rate, the Heat are now 13-10, on a four-game winning streak, as they now travel to take on the Detroit Pistons on Monday, Dec. 16.