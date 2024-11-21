MIAMI – After a great performance from Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler to lead them past the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night, 106-89, they were missing point guard Terry Rozier due to foot discomfort. Still, the Heat would get a crucial victory over the 76ers, but the concern now is if Rozier's injury is serious, but when examining his press conference Thursday at practice, he was confident in a near return.

Rozier had been playing through discomfort in his foot through the past few games before Monday against Philadelphia, but it flared up after Sunday's loss to the Indiana Pacers, and he didn't tell the team until then. While he would miss practice Thursday, he said that his MRI came back clean and would return to the court Friday in hopes of playing sooner rather than later.

“It's something that has been around for a little while, but it's not nothing we're worried about,” Rozier said. “Got an MRI to make sure everything was good, so I'll be back on the court tomorrow, so everything is fine, it's just been a little agitated, that's all.”

He was also seen along with Jaime Jaquez Jr. shooting shots after the conclusion of practice, which is a sign he's ramping up to return.

Heat's Terry Rozier on whether the foot injury impacted his performance

There is no doubt that the 30-year-old guard has been struggling recently, though the start of the season saw Rozier, along with Heat star Tyler Herro, play at their highest level. The month of November has been rough as he's averaging 10.1 points per game while shooting 35.3 percent from the field and 25.6 percent from three-point range, an aspect that Rozier doesn't credit the foot injury in the slightest.

“It didn't impact my play at all because I'm one of the guys that, I can endure everything that's going on,” Rozier said. “So I'm not going to sit up here and say it impacted my playing, but I will be ready to play Sunday.”

As Rozier would say, he seems to be on track and hopeful to play in Miami's next game Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks, possibly without their top star Luka Doncic. Still, the goal is for the point guard to come back to his usual production as he's an explosive play-making guard, which is why the Heat traded for Rozier in the first place last season.

Heat's Terry Rozier says he has to “appreciate the struggle.”

Rozier would say to ClutchPoints Thursday afternoon that there is a bevy of areas to improve on, but the goal now is to “appreciate the struggle.” When also asked if Sunday is the locked-in date to come back, he wouldn't know for sure, but that is his hope.

“I could do a lot of things better, which I know is going to happen, so you just got to appreciate the struggle and everything that comes with it,” Rozier said. “I know once this thing turns, it's going to be super beneficial for me and for the guys. So you just got to appreciate the struggle and everything that is going on with me right now.”

“I mean, I don't know yet, I'm hoping for the best,” Rozier said on if he knows for sure if he'll play Sunday. “I'll be in practice tomorrow, getting up and down, I'll be fine.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra cites week off as beneficial to Terry Rozier

At the end of the day, the confidence in Rozier is very much so present, which is the first step in performing to his standard on the court. However, Rozier isn't the only one dealing with an injury as other Heat stars such as Jaquez and Josh Richardson missed Thursday's practice with ankle and heel injuries, respectively.

However, while someone doesn't want injuries at any point, happening during this week-long break is perfect, as Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra would say to the media.

“Yeah, and same with with Jaime,” Spoelstra said. “With both of them, just making sure that they feel good. This break happened at a good time for both of them. It's never a good time to get hurt, but at least you have a few more days to get treatment and do what they're doing right now to start to try to ramp up.”

Miami is currently 6-7, which puts them fifth in the Eastern Conference as they look to win two straight as the Mavericks come into town.