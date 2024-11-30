MIAMI – Before the Miami Heat host the Toronto Raptors in their final NBA Cup group play game, head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about the new role for star guard Terry Rozier. During the Heat's brutal loss to the Milwaukee Bucks last Tuesday, Rozier made his debut coming off the bench rather than being with the rest of the starting lineup.

There is no doubt that Rozier had been struggling for most of the season in terms of shooting from the field, as there was speculation from fans that a move to the second unit was in store for the 30-year-old. Spoelstra would make the change, and Rozier has been one of the first off the bench for the past two games, as the coach told ClutchPoints that it's part of his “winner” mindset.

“He's a competitor, and he's a winner,” Spoelstra said Friday. “And right now, he just wants to do anything to help us get to another next level. He's a massive X Factor, you know, for us. So we just want to get him comfortable, get him feeling good about his health, get him comfortable out there where he can be aggressive, being himself, and being able to make an impact.”

Heat's Terry Rozier reveals thoughts on playing off the bench

It has been a frustrating season for the guard so far as, besides the shooting slump, Rozier had been dealing with a nagging foot injury. However, in the aforementioned loss to the Bucks, Rozier was exceptional, scoring 17 points, 13 of them taking place in the final period, as he downplayed himself being relegated to the bench.

“It’s who finishes the game. It ain’t who starts,” Rozier said Tuesday.” I think a lot of people want to start in this league. I’ve started for a while, and it’s not final. Like coach said, it’s nothing against me. It’s just trying something new and I’m going to roll with it. “It’s a little adjustment that I’m willing to make as long as coach needs me to.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on feeling for Terry Rozier

In the Heat's win over the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night, Rozier finished with seven points on two for seven shooting, including a one-for-five clip from beyond the arc. Spoelstra would say that he has empathy for Rozier and the position he's in right now.

“It’s not easy,” Spoelstra said. “I feel for Terry because, well, one, he got hurt. And we’re at the beginning of a season right now where we’re searching. So, the starting lineup is not an indictment at all on him. We had something that worked for two games. So, of course, we’re going to stick with that right now because we’re not where we want to be.”

As Spoelstra said in his comments Friday, not only is it a goal for Rozier to get comfortable on offense, but also to be fully healthy in his foot. The Louisville product would say to ClutchPoints that the recovery will take time, and he'll continue playing on it.

“It’s getting there,” Rozier said after Tuesday’s loss when asked about his injured foot. “Playing games on it, it’s going to be tough. But that’s just part of it. I know it’s going to heal as the time goes.”

At any rate, Miami is 8-8 before Friday's game against Toronto as they look to build a winning streak.