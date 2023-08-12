Tyler Herro reminded everyone how good he is during a recent Miami Pro League performance. The guard, who's been mentioned in trade rumors, dropped 44 points in his Miami Pro League outburst, per NBA on Twitter. Following his performance, Herro posted an epic hype video to his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Herro (@nolimitherro)

Herro's performance drew no shortage of reactions. The Heat star suffered an injury early in the playoffs and although he was rumored to possibly return in the NBA Finals, Herro didn't see any action on the court.

His performance in the Miami Pro League is more than just a fun exhibition game effort. Herro displayed that he's healthy and ready to roll, something that will catch both the Heat and possible trade suitors' attention.

Tyler Herro trade rumors

Herro trade rumors have been swirling since last season. They became a much more realistic option, however, once Damian Lillard requested to be dealt to the Heat. Any trade package Miami offers the Portland Trail Blazers will likely have to include Herro, even if a third team gets involved.

That said, it isn't as if Miami wants to trade Herro. In fact, some reports have stated that the Heat would prefer to keep him unless he can help Miami acquire a superstar such as Lillard.

For now, all Tyler Herro can do is focus on preparing for the 2023-24 season. At just 23-years old, Herro is still developing as an NBA player. He should be in line for another strong season, the only question is whether or not he will remain in Miami.