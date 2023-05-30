A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Over the past three games of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat have missed the services of Tylerr Hero more than ever. They’ve been outplayed by the Celtics for three straight contests, and there’s no denying that Miami would love to get their star sharpshooter back as soon as humanly possible. Unfortunately for Heat fans, that won’t be happening in Game 7 on Monday night.

Herro himself confirmed his injury status for this upcoming do-or-die war as the injured ailing guard went full Captain Obvious in his update:

“I am not playing tonight,” Herro stated.

Well, that’s not exactly a Woj bomb, but at least it’s good to see Herro in high spirits. He seems to be close to returning as well after being forced to undergo surgery on a right-hand injury that he sustained in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The 23-year-old was recently cleared to take part in basketball activities, and he was also seen on the court putting up shots earlier.

Herro is obviously working hard to get back to the court as soon as he possibly can. However, all the work he’s put in will be for nothing if the Heat don’t win Game 7 on Monday. If Miami is somehow able to steal away this game on Boston’s home floor, then a return for Tyler Herro in the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets could be a distinct possibility. Otherwise, we would have already seen Herro play his final game of the season.