Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

For those hoping that Tyler Herro would be able to magically heal from his hand injury and suit up for the Miami Heat in the must-win Game 7 against the Boston Celtics, they better prepare to be disappointed.

The Heat confirmed on Sunday that Herro, along with Victor Oladipo, will remain sidelined for the crucial contest, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. Herro is still nursing the fractured right hand he injured in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, and while he has made progress, he’s still far from being able to return to game action.

Remember, it was only earlier in the week that Herro was given the greenlight to resume non-contact court work.

It’s understandable why Heat fans would love to have Tyler Herro back as soon as possible. Miami could really use the extra scoring punch he brings, especially as the Celtics continue to dominate them. With the momentum on Boston’s side as well, having Herro’s shooting would make a ton of difference for the team.

Unfortunately, Jimmy Butler and co. will have to solve their Celtics problem without him. The good news is they have already figured it out earlier in the series. And so despite the fact that Boston has erased their 3-0 series lead, it’s not like they don’t have any idea how to beat Jayson Tatum and the Beantown team.

Hopefully, though, Gabe Vincent will be available for Miami. He has been listed as questionable for Game 7 due to an ankle issue. Sure enough, with two key players gone, the last thing the Heat want is for another to fall to injury.