After finalizing a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon, five-time All-Star Kevin Love is officially a free agent. Multiple teams have varying levels of interest in signing the veteran, but the Miami Heat are considered the frontrunners, as they can offer the veteran a definitive role in their quest for postseason success.

Addressing the possibility of the Miami adding Love prior to the Mar. 1 playoff eligible waiver deadline, Heat flamethrower Tyler Herro tells AP’s Tim Reynolds that he’s “excited.”

“We’ll see. Hopefully he decides to bring his shooting down to the 305.”

Herro has been an elite 3-point threat throughout his short career, knocking down 38.1 percent of his 3-point attempts since he was drafted in 2019. However, the same can’t be said for fellow franchise cornerstones Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, who shoot 32.0 percent and 13.1 percent from deep for their career on a scant diet of 3-point attempts.

In fact, this is true of most players in the Heat’s rotation, as only Herro and forward Caleb Martin are shooting at least 36 percent from 3-point range this season.

As a result, Miami is shooting just 33.4 percent from 3-point range on the season (28th in the NBA). This has been a major factor in the team averaging just 108.3 points per game (30th in the NBA) and having an offensive rating of 111.4 (27th in the NBA).

Although Love will be a defensive liability on a dominant defensive team, if the Heat are to have a chance of keeping pace with the high-powered offense of the teams at the top of the standings, they need to add more firepower.

If you were Herro, you would probably be excited too.