Well, that was quick. New York Yankees superstar and three-time American League MVP Award winner Aaron Judge looked to be in mid-season form during his spring training debut, as he crushed two home runs against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon. It may only be an exhibition game, but the prolific slugger is already dazzling fans.

Judge lined out to center field in his first bat, but he quickly found his groove. The superstar right fielder launched a two-run 420-foot bomb to deep center in the third inning to give New York a 5-2 lead. He then put on an encore performance for the crowd at George M. Steinbrenner Field and hit a two-run homer down the left field line in the fourth.

Aaron Judge's second home run of the game!!! pic.twitter.com/4z3WOO6KiM — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) February 21, 2026

Spring training is all about perfecting technique and shaking off rust, but Judge is picking up where he left off last October. His seemingly limitless power still astonishes the public after all these years. Try telling Yankees social media that it is only February.

“We’re seriously watching the best hitter of our generation rn,” @AllStarWells proclaimed on X. “60 is going to be a light jog for him,” @jared_golds23 predicted. “We are not worthy,” @BarnHasSpoken2 remarked. “The haters are going to cry themselves to sleep tonight!!!” @xitfirst exclaimed.

Because Aaron Judge is representing Team USA in the World Baseball Classic this March, he is incentivized to get his swing in working order quicker than usual. He accomplished that goal within the first couple hours of his first spring training game of 2026. He will look to carry that momentum into Houston, Texas for WBC pool play, and then into the Yankees' clubhouse for the new MLB campaign.

A motivated and healthy No. 99 is eyeing a landmark season, in what is already a special career.