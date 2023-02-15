Tyler Herro will be representing the Miami Heat in the All-Star Weekend’s 3-Point Contest, and he wants Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard and all his rivals to know that he’s going to Utah to bring home the trophy,

Herro shared his excitement for the competition after the NBA announced on Tuesday the participants for all contests in the All-Star Weekend, including the 3-point shootout. Aside from Herro, Tatum and Lillard, Lauri Markkanen, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Kevin Huerter and Anfernee Simons will take part to decide the best marksman in the league this 2022-23 campaign.

Sure enough, the Heat guard is more than confident about his chances, noting that he just needs to be himself and everything will work out just fine.

“I’m excited. I’m going to try to win it. I’m just going to be me and I’ll be good. Shooters shoot,” Herro said, per Tim Reynolds of AP.

Sure enough, it won’t be an easy fight for Tyler Herro. He’s facing some of the best shooters in the NBA, including Buddy Hield who recently became the first player this 2022-23 season to breach the 200-triples mark.

Herro can definitely shoot the ball, though, and he has proven time and time again that he can deliver under pressure–something that should work in his advantage come the 3-Point Contest. The Heat rising star is averaging 20.6 points on 36.9 percent shooting from deep. He is attempting 8.1 triples per game and making an average of 3.0.

It remains to be seen if the 23-year-old can walk the talk, but hey, it’s important to be confident in such kinds of competitions.