MIAMI – It was a painstaking Saturday night as the Miami Heat lost by 36 points to the struggling Utah Jazz in the first contest without Jimmy Butler since he's serving his seven-game suspension. As the Heat deal with the trade situation involving Butler, some could point to the drama as what led to the blowout defeat which garnered a reaction from star Tyler Herro and head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Heat's Tyler Herro focusing on the team around him currently

It was an off-night for the Heat's All-Star hopeful in Herro who finished the game with 15 points on four of 12 shooting from the field, including only connecting on one from beyond the arc out of eight attempts. When asked if the emotions surrounding the last 24 to 48 hours had anything to do with the most lopsided loss in four years, Herro spoke about putting that “past” the team and how he's currently more worried about the players in the locker room.

“I mean, we're trying to put all that stuff past us,” Herro said. “I really worry about the guys in the locker room and guys that are going out there on the court every single night, you know. So just trying to bring a collective spirit, you know, that can really rally around each other to help win these games at this point in the season. Tonight, obviously, wasn't how we imagined it and pictured it, but you try to put this one past you, this six-game road trip that we're going on that won't be any easier than tonight, so trying to put this past this one and get ready for the next one on Monday.”

It was a frustrating game all-around for the team as even the Heat's captain Bam Adebayo didn't make a single field goal out of six attempts, which is the first time in his career with at least 25 minutes played. Miami also was out-rebounded by a large margin, 57-32, as that's the sixth time in team history that another team had at least 25 boards more.

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on the not making “excuses” for huge rout

As Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra addressed before the game how the focus is on the season in front of them, he would once again downplay the situation with Butler as having any impact on the team. He would express how they aren't making “any excuses” for the dreadful showcase.

“No, I don't think we make any excuses for this,” Spoelstra said. “We just took it on the chin, and we have to get to work. We have a long flight tomorrow, it will be valuable time for the staff to try to get to work. I just want the guys to rest up and get our collective minds ready for a great opportunity on this road trip. There wasn't a whole lot we did well or with purpose or energy or toughness tonight and Utah was extremely good. And we just, we have some work to do on this road trip.”

At any rate, the Heat are now 17-16 which puts them sixth in the Eastern Conference as they embark on a six-game road trip starting Monday against the Sacramento Kings.