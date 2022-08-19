Tyler Herro reveals top 5 favorite NBA players of all-time which will please Heat fans

Tyler Herro recently joined Jake Paul on Paul’s Youtube show “BS w/ Jake Paul.” Paul and Herro discussed a number of topics and even played a game of horse. During the discussion segment, Paul asked Herro to name his five favorite players of all-time.

“I would say, Kobe (Bryant) for sure,” Herro said. “LeBron (James), Allen Iverson, Shaq (Shaquille O’Neal) for sure, and probably D-Wade (Dwyane Wade).”

Tyler Herro’s favorite player list will likely excite Miami Heat fans. Dwyane Wade is a Heat legend and LeBron linked up with Wade to win a pair of championships in Miami.

Herro has been linked to various teams in trade rumors all offseason long. Many people around the NBA felt he would be traded this offseason. But as of this article’s publication, Tyler Herro is still a member of the Heat.

Jake Paul asked Herro what he would do if he were the GM of the Heat.

“Me, I would run it back,” Herro replied. “I think that’s what were doing. We brought everyone back. And we were one game away from the Finals, so I would run it back.”

And Herro, the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year, certainly has a point. This is a Heat team that has been right in the middle of the postseason conversation over the past few years. Their core possesses the talent to lead them to an NBA Finals victory.

It will be interesting to follow Tyler Herro’s future in Miami with the Heat moving forward.