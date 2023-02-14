Once a year, the NBA’s best sharpshooters get the chance to prove who truly is the best marksman in a league full of lethal snipers from beyond the arc. On Tuesday morning, the league announced the participants for the much-anticipated Three-Point Contest during the upcoming All-Star Saturday Night.

While the list of participants won’t include the likes of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, two of the most electrifying shooters of all time, the Three-Point Contest won’t suffer from lack of star power. In fact, four of the eight contestants will also suit up for the 72nd edition of the NBA All-Star Game this coming Sunday. Those four are Jayson Tatum (an MVP candidate), Damian Lillard (on fire as of late), Lauri Markkanen (in front of his beloved home Salt Lake City crowd), and Tyrese Haliburton.

Rounding out the eight are Buddy Hield, the 2020 Three-Point Contest winner, Tyler Herro, Kevin Huerter, and Anfernee Simons. Not a single one among last year’s participants came out to try once more. Karl-Anthony Towns, the reigning champion, won’t be able to defend his crown due to his calf injury.

At the very least, this upcoming Three-Point Contest has just the right mix of young, up-and-comers and veteran snipers looking to immortalize themselves once more. Damian Lillard and Buddy Hield, in particular, will be acting as the elder statesman of this contest, as they would soon make their third appearance in this competition.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum will look to bounce back following a disappointing final-round performance in the 2021 Three-Point Contest, which saw him finish a distant third behind Stephen Curry and Mike Conley. The other five will compete in the highly-regarded contest for the first first time.

Among all the competitors, Buddy Hield is currently shooting the best percentage from three-point land, at 42.3 percent. On the contrary, bringing up the rear is Tatum at 35.3 percent, although the degree of difficulty of the shots he takes on a regular basis certainly skews that number downwards.

Nevertheless, the sheer star power and shooting skill involved should make this competition a must-watch affair, public clamor for Isaiah Joe’s inclusion aside.