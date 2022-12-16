By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Tyler Herro was hotter than boiling jet fuel Thursday night against the Houston Rockets on the road. The Heat guard exploded for 41 points and grabbed six rebounds to show the Heat the way to a 111-108 victory. His incredible scoring performance was built mostly on the backs of his torrid shooting from behind the arc where he went 10-for-15.

His night has also become even more unforgettable because he just set a new NBA record for the youngest player in the history of the league to stitch together a stat line of at least 40 points, five rebounds, and 10 shots drained from the 3-point region, according to StatMuse.

Tyler Herro is the youngest player in NBA history with 40 PTS

5 REB

10 3P in a game. pic.twitter.com/66B5PDOiA2 — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 16, 2022

Tyler Herro entered the Houston game coming off another sensational performance, having dropped 35 points on 12-for-23 shooting with nine 3-pointers in 17 attempts in a 110-108 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road last Wednesday. Herro is definitely feeling it, and he’s got another great opportunity to continue this amazing run this coming Saturday when the Heat take on the lowly San Antonio Spurs on the road.

The Heat are now on a three-game win streak, and they’d look to strike anew while they’re hot in the Spurs game. Prior to the meeting with the Rockets, Herro was averaging 20.2 points on 45.0 percent shooting from the floor and 39.3 percent shooting from the outside.

Herro got some help in the Rockets game from the likes of Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin, who scored 20 and 13 points, respectively, but the victory would not likely have been possible without Herro’s lights-out shooting.