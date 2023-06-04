Tyler Herro's status for Game 2 of the NBA Finals has yet to be revealed; however, his latest sighting signifies that his return could come sooner rather than later.

Herro has been sidelined since the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs after sustaining a fractured right hand in Game 1 of their series with the Milwaukee Bucks. He needed to undergo surgery to address the injury, keeping him out of action for more than a month now.

After the Heat beat the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, it was reported that Herro is on track to return at some point in the NBA Finals. There were reports that he could suit up as early as Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets, though Game 3 had been mentioned as the most likely target for him.

Now, it certainly looks like Herro could play for the Heat in Game 2 or 3. On Saturday, he was spotted doing some drills on the court. He also joined his teammates in a practice game, which could very well be a sign that he's almost back to game shape.

Tyler Herro (hand) looks ready for a return to the court 👀 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/30r1BvjGpS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 3, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tyler Herro (hand) playing in the stay-ready game before Heat practice today. Erik Spoelstra said Herro will not play in Game 1. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/pg1SPOGm4Q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 31, 2023

For what it's worth, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra refused to give an official update on Tyler Herro amid the reports that he could play in Game 2. However, it is interesting to note that Coach Spo also didn't rule the sharpshooter out.

Is Spoelstra hinting that there's a chance for Herro to play on Sunday? Possibly.

“I don’t know where that report came from, that he was playing Game 2…. I’ll let you know tomorrow. His status hasn't changed, you can read into that,” Spoelstra said, per Five Reason Sports.

It remains to be seen when the Heat will actually give Herro the greenlight to play, but clearly, the wait won't be long.