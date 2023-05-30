Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Tyler Herro is on track to rejoin the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals after missing much of the postseason with an injured right hand.

After the Heat took care of business in Game 7 and avoided a collapse of epic proportions against the Boston Celtics, much of the focus has shifted to their showdown with the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. Herro’s availability has been the biggest question mark for the team, especially since he has played in just one game in the postseason so far after suffering a fractured hand in Game 1 of their first-round series with the Milwaukee Bucks.

There have been talks before that Herro could return at some point in the playoffs, but he ended up sitting out the whole Eastern Conference Finals as well. Now, however, Herro is reportedly ramping his rehab and workouts in order to be able to take the floor by Game 3 of the Finals.

“Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (hand fracture) is ramping up workouts and is expected to make his return at some point during NBA Finals with Game 3 being the likely target,” Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report shared on Monday.

Of course, most of the time, expectations end up being far from reality. With that said, Heat fans shouldn’t have their hopes up too much until the team actually gives the sharpshooter the greenlight to play.

Still, it’s definitely encouraging to hear that Herro is progressing nicely in his recovery. If he can return to the floor with the rest of the Heat during the NBA Finals against the Nuggets, his shooting could come in handy.