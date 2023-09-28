Another year, another offseason where Tyler Herro is involved in trade rumors. The Miami Heat star guard was recently part of the discussions about a potential Damian Lillard trade. However, Miami was unable to bring the star point guard to South Beach, with Lillard being traded to the Bucks. Now, Herro remains a Heat… for now, at least.

Herro seems to be cognizant of the fact that he's always on the chopping block. After the Bucks-Blazers-Suns trade was announced, the Heat star sent out this hilarious tweet while quoting a post on X.

Some players somehow just always attract trade attention whenever it's the offseason. Remember when Myles Turner used to be on every trade rumor. and always seemed to be on the trade block? That's the same thing happening to Tyler Herro. Both players are productive talents that are integral to the team, but also are valuable trade pieces due to their age and talent. It's a tough line to straddle, and the Heat star has done that his entire career.

Herro's offseason ordeal might not be over yet, though. As part of the trade, the Bucks sent Jrue Holiday to the Blazers. Portland is not expected to keep Holiday around. That means that Holiday is another trade candidate… which means potentially another round of Tyler Herro rumors for the Heat. Holiday is an interesting player, as he fits Miami's gritty culture perfectly. It's still possible, albeit unlikely that this will happen.

That's just part of being a player in the NBA, though. The league is a business, and the players are commodities. Herro sits in that uncomfortable spot of being good enough to warrant attention but not great enough to be untouchable. There's also the fact that the Heat clearly value Herro higher than most other teams. For Miami, Herro is a key building block to a franchise roster. Other teams don't see him that way.

We'll see whether Herro remains with the Heat after this offseason. Regardless, this has been a disappointing offseason for Miami fans, who had high expectations that their team could snag a star somehow.