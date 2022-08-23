‘UD will go down as one of the best to ever play for Heat’: Pat Riley on Udonis Haslem returning for 20th season

Udonis Haslem is returning for his final season with the Miami Heat, and team president Pat Riley wouldn’t want it the other way for sure.

After announcing that they have re-signed Haslem for his 20th season in the NBA–all with the Heat–Riley heaped praised on the veteran big man who has been a huge part of the team for years now. The 77-year-old exec highlighted how UD will go down as one of the best players to ever don the Miami jersey.

“From the first day that I saw him compete, to the last day when we retire his jersey at our FTX home, UD will go down in our team’s history as one of the best to ever play for the Miami Heat,” Pat Riley said, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

While Udonis Haslem hasn’t really played a lot over the last few seasons, his presence remains vital for Miami. Not only is he a locker room leader who holds everyone accountable, but he also makes sure that the Heat Culture of grit and physicality lives on in everything they do.

Perhaps a lot of people has already seen his animated and more-often-than-not passionate reactions on the sidelines whenever they are on the losing end, but that’s what make him great, he’s never afraid to call out anyone when he sees something wrong.

Haslem isn’t expected to suit up a lot in his final season, but Heat fans can be assured he’ll fulfill his role to perfection.