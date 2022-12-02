Udonis Haslem got himself some game action on Wednesday night as the Boston Celtics hosted the Miami Heat at the TD Garden. This was the Heat vet’s third appearance of the season, and unfortunately for him, he had the unenviable task of defending Jayson Tatum on the perimeter at one point in the game.

The sequence unsurprisingly did not end well for the 42-year-old as Tatum completely blew by him with what seemed like an effortless jab step:

To be fair to Haslem, even the best defenders in the NBA struggle against Tatum, so it wasn’t exactly a complete surprise that the Celtics star made quick work of him on this particular occasion.

Be that as it may, folks over on social media could not help but troll Haslem for being on the receiving end of a Jayson Tatum blow-by. One random fan even asked why an “artifact” such as Haslem was even tasked to guard Tatum in the first place.

Haslem caught wind of the comment and the three-time NBA champ could not help but clap back at the troll with a savage message of his own:

Haslem needed just two words to destroy his hater on social media. However, the fact that he used a “yo momma” reference also gives away how old he really is — at least by NBA standards.

Udonis Haslem finished Wednesday’s loss with zero points, one rebound, and one steal in nine minutes of action. Tatum, on the other hand, erupted for 49 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and a mind-blowing eight triples.