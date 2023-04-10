Beloved Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem played his final regular season game on Easter Sunday and went out with a blaze of glory. Seeing a whopping 24 minutes of action against the Orlando Magic, the big man put forth a tremendous showing, finishing with a game-high 24 points to go along with 3 rebounds and a block while shooting 52.9% from the field and 42.9% from deep.

Following the contest, Haslem addressed the media and crowd on the hardwood at Kaseya Center and noted that his showing during the regular season finale meant more to him than just another game.

“I’m gonna be honest, it’s a little personal. I get a lot of flak for not playing and sitting on the bench. A lot of people think I just drink coffee around here and do nothing. So it was a little personal. I wanted to go out and put on a good showing. So many people supported me over the years, sacrificed for me and this is for them. This is their day just as it is mine,” Udonis Haslem said regarding his relationship with the Miami Heat and their fanbase.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"I'm gonna be honest, it's a little personal. I get a lot of flak for not playing and sitting on the bench. A lot of people think I just drink coffee around here and do nothing." Udonis Haslem after dropping 24 points in his final regular season game 🔥pic.twitter.com/ViLT1AoHOv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 10, 2023

Udonis Haslem announced his plans to retire following the 2022-23 campaign back during the offseason. Throughout year 20 in the association, the center saw on-court action on a total of seven separate occasions and didn’t crack the 12-minute mark until Sunday’s finale.

Haslem is sailing into the sunset of his career with averages of 7.5 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 48.9% from the field. He also has three total championships to his name and appeared in six total NBA Finals as a member of the Heat.