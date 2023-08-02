Due to a tampering warning that was the central theme of a recent NBA memo regarding Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard's desire to be traded to the Miami Heat, a couple of Doomsday scenarios have cropped up among fans, media members and analysts, with some even of the belief that league commissioner Adam Silver would veto a trade that saw Lillard sent to the Heat.

After all, it may be what his predecessor — the late David Stern — would have done. Especially in light of a now infamous story about him vetoing a trade in 2011 that would have led to two future Hall of Famers in Chris Paul and the late Kobe Bryant teaming up with the Los Angeles Lakers. While Stern actually axed the trade in his capacity as acting owner of the New Orleans Hornets (now the New Orleans Pelicans) rather than as NBA Commissioner, it still is treated as anecdotal evidence of how much power a single individual could wield in the world of NBA transactions.

With that said, the Heat may not have to worry about Silver going down the same path as Stern, and not in the least because their team owner (Micky Arison) is still as effective and invested in his role as ever.

“That’s not true, no,” a league source tells Heavy Sports insider Sean Deveney of the idea that Silver would veto a Blazers trade that sends Lillard to the Heat. “The league wants no more involvement in it, and there is no plan for that.”

Lillard still has his sights set on South Beach so the writing may already be on the wall. Especially with other teams apprehensive about making a strong offer for Lillard; in case he becomes as much of a headache for them as blockbuster acquisition.