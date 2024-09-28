As the Miami Heat get motivated before the start of the 2024-25 season, there are people wondering how the year could fall for them after finishing at the eighth seed for the second straight time. With fans locking in their own Heat predictions, former player Udonis Haslem was on his podcast “The OGs Show” with Mike Miller to talk about his own expectations.

Udonis Haslem cites health as reason for exciting Heat season ahead

While people will likely not be shocked by Haslem's bold prediction, he does provide some interesting insight as he is now a member of the Heat's front office as Vice President of Basketball Development. He would say for people to watch out for Miami as they will be fully healthy which was an issue last season.

“Well, I ain't gonna say the Heat. I'm gonna say us, we healthy,” Haslem said. “You know, first and foremost, health is wealth. You know what I'm saying? You can't do nothing without health and without being a healthy team. So, first and foremost, we're healthy right now. Duncan is healthy. Tyler is healthy. Jimmy is healthy. Terry is healthy, you know. So we got our guys back, and then we got some young talent, you know. Jaime is back, you know, I'm saying expecting him to be better this year.”

As Haslem mentions the bevy of people that were injured, he does have a point as Miami were ranked towards the top of the league in missed games and had over 30 different starting lineups throughout the season which was a franchise high.

Heat's Terry Rozier looking to be fully healthy after neck injury

One of the players he mentioned was Heat star Terry Rozier who spoke about his recovery since he missed the last 11 games of the season with a neck issue.

“I’m still the same old Terry when I play. Whatever happened in the past, I won’t let it affect how I play. … I’m going to play how I play. But nothing affects how I go now. I’m still myself, so I feel good,” Rozier said via The Miami Herald.

Rozier is expected to be a key piece for Miami as he was acquired before last season's trade deadline to be an upgrade at point guard over Kyle Lowry. He's looking to be fully healthy by training camp which starts on Oct. 1 as he said earlier that he is super close to being able to play five on five.

“Where I’m at right now is just about fully, fully, fully cleared to play 5-on-5,” Rozier said. “But I am doing every on-court activity, playing a little bit of 3-on-3. So I figure in the next couple weeks, I’ll be graduating to 5-on-5. I feel great.”

Duncan Robinson feels “great” after back problem

Another injury that Haslem mentioned in his prediction was Duncan Robinson who dealt with a back issue that kept lingering towards the end of the season that was noticeably limiting his performance. Robinson would speak on his recovery for the Heat which was filled with positive anecdotes.

“I feel great,” Robinson said Monday. “We took all the necessary steps, seeing who we needed to see. Not restricted in any way. Have [not been limited] for the better part of eight weeks. Playing pickup. No limitations.”

“It’s still a focus and emphasis in terms of what I’m doing in the weight room. [But it] hasn’t given me any issues,” Robinson continued. “It was a rude awakening turning 30 [this past April] and having back issues within a month. Father Time is undefeated.”

Haslem says people are counting Heat out

These injuries don't even include main stars Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro who each missed a significant portion of the season so Haslem's point is valid, but the concern remains if the team will figure out a way to stay healthy. Still, Haslem would also mention the bigger workload for Haywood Highsmith, Bam Adebayo's leadership, and the team having an exceptional head coach in Erik Spoelstra.

“Haywood Highsmith is, you know, somebody who's going to feel a bigger void this year now that we lost Caleb,” Haslem said. “You know, we understand, you know, what's expected of Bam, you know, to be our leader on both ends of the basketball court. And then we got La Spoelstra Nostra, baby, you know what time it is, you already know what time it is, man. So, you know, I'm looking for the Heat to be right back in the playoffs. And once again, they counting us out. But you know, we ain't worrying about that. We just got work to do, we gonna chip away at it every day.”

The Heat look to prove everyone wrong once again as they begin the preseason on Oct. 8 against the Charlotte Hornets and the regular season opener on Oct. 23 facing the Orlando Magic.