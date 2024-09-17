As Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson is in the midst of playing out a five-year, $90 million contract, fans are wondering about the health status of the star since it was a concern towards the end of last season. However, the Heat shooter would go into the specifics of the injury as Robinson updates how he feels heading into the 2024-25 campaign.

Last season, Robinson missed a significant amount of time due to what was labeled as “left facet syndrome” which impacted his back as it was a hinderance missing nine of the last 14 games for Miami. Despite playing all five games of the Heat's stint in the first round of the playoffs, it was clear that the Heat star was limited.

But he has now revealed that not only does Robinson “feel great,” but it seems he has made a full recovery according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.

“I feel great,” Robinson said Monday. “We took all the necessary steps, seeing who we needed to see. Not restricted in any way. Have [not been limited] for the better part of eight weeks. Playing pickup. No limitations.”

“It’s still a focus and emphasis in terms of what I’m doing in the weight room. [But it] hasn’t given me any issues,” Robinson continued. “It was a rude awakening turning 30 [this past April] and having back issues within a month. Father Time is undefeated.”

Robinson has been a success story for the Heat as one of the many undrafted players that has turned into a star for them.

Heat's Duncan Robinson on becoming a more all-around player

At one point, Robinson would even say that he “couldn't move” with the back injury, but with it being not an issue anymore, he's focused on how he can further help the team. While he is known for his elite ability to shoot from deep, there has been an effort to be a more all-around player as the 30-year old said that he asks himself “How can I come back a more dynamic overall player?”

“Just becoming a better overall player, more complete player,” Robinson said. “Huge emphasis this summer is my body and focusing on strength, stability. Continue to grow with more than my shooting, decision making elements.”

In 69 games last season, Robinson averaged 12.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 45 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three-point range. He has continued to improve in all areas of his game like on defense and being more three-dimensional on offense rather than shooting the ball from deep which is still a huge asset.

Duncan Robinson spoke before about severity of back injury

Robinson spoke about the back injury before, specifically right after the season during exit interviews how he was trying to push through the issue and doesn't have any regrets in doing so. He would cite a game played by the Heat against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 18 as the “inflection point” of the injury.

“I don't want to get too much into it because just having a conversation tends to lean towards an excuse,” Robinson said. “Towards the end of the season, really that Philly game and it's something I've had to deal with prior to that as well. But then obviously, that Philly game sort of being an inflection point, the first one in Philly. There are a million different thoughts, theories about how to proceed, the best route, best way to handle it.

“I was just going to try to do whatever I could it to be available,” Robinson continued. “In hindsight, you might be able to, depending on how you how you take it or approach it, people probably paint a picture of what I should have done this out, whatever. I certainly don't have any regrets. You know, I certainly feel I would have had more regrets the other way if I did try to try to be available.”

The simple recovery process of the back revealed by Duncan Robinson

Having played in his sixth season in the NBA, it has brought Robinson to the point of reflection of not just the game of basketball, but his body as well.

“So, you know, just in general, looking back on the year, trying to maintain some perspective over the entirety of the year,” Robinson said. “Obviously you compete the whole year for the postseason and and that was a better way to finish the season. For us, first and foremost, obviously, but then for me, also dealing with emotions, frustrations, challenges that I've been fortunate enough to not deal with, as far in my career. But going through those, and I learned a lot about that process.”

He would say back in May that “rest” is what is mostly needed for his health so he can come back even stronger for the upcoming campaign.

“It's just rest, and it's not something that I don't think anybody anticipates it will linger and last,” Robinson said to the media in May during his exit interview. “The challenge with rest in the NBA season is you play every other night. And that was ultimately it. I think a lot of guys in that locker room are this way so I'm I'm trying to pay myself to some unique individual but like, I didn't want to rest essentially, I wanted to try to give in to whatever I could to the team and some days it was more limited than others and that's just the nature of what I was going through. So like I said, it's a learning experience a lot of ways.”

Duncan Robinson speaks on the motivations of the Heat this season

Fast forward through the summer and the season is just over a month away as the Heat look to once again surprise people as this time around, they are anticipated on being down in the standings. Robinson has obviously noticed the “narrative” around the team and talks about how there is a chip on the shoulders of every player on Miami.

“I think it matters,” Robinson said. “People take notice of it. It’s a narrative around the facility that nobody thinks we’re going to do anything. As long as I’ve been here, that’s a place of comfort for us [in terms of the team being underestimated]. We’ve been there plenty of times, and we know how to move forward from it. At the very least, it will set the tone for training camp and ultimately be a springboard for the start of the season.”

The Heat look to bounce back after last season where they had a 46-36 record which put them at the eighth seed for the second straight season, but each year ended differently as compared to an NBA Finals appearance in 2022, it was a first-round exit last season. They open the preseason on Oct. 8 on the road against the Charlotte Hornets and for the regular season, they face the Orlando Magic at home on Oct. 23.

Before they can participate in any game, the Heat will have their media day at Kaseya Center on Sept. 30 with training camp at the Bahamas starting Oct. 1.