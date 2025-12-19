The Phoenix Suns are 15-12 on the season and sit in seventh place in the Western Conference. Early on in the season, the team is seemingly playing above expectations, and Kendrick Perkins credits Dillon Brooks for the team remaining competitive.

During a segment on “NBA on ESPN,” the former NBA center revealed that Brooks is one of his favorite players in the league right now. Perkins is ultimately impressed by the 29-year-old guard/forward for the leadership he's bringing to the Suns.

“No one expected the Phoenix Suns to be where they are,” said Perkins. “I believe they're in the seven spot right now, and it's because of Dillon ‘The Villain.' Dillon Brooks, who has become one of my favorite players in the NBA. And this guy, just winning, winning follows this man.

“Memphis hasn't been the same since he left. We watched him last year help develop that culture with the Houston Rockets, and now he's bringing something that the Phoenix Suns hadn't had since they got rid of [Chris Paul], and that's leadership.”

Brooks has played in 21 of the Suns' 27 games so far this season and is experiencing what might be a career year in Phoenix. He's emerged as one of the top scoring options for the team, while retaining his defensive presence and tenacity on the court.

Dillon Brooks is entering Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors, averaging 21.7 points (career-high), 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.4 steals (career-high) per game. He's also shooting 44.8% from the field (career-high) and 32.9% from beyond the three-point line.