Paul Pierce has been in many discussions around NBA circles. His recent comments about reigning MVP Nikola Jokic not being a top five passer all time drew a lot of flak amongst fans. Now, Pierce is once again being talked about for a hot take of his. In an appearance on Cam’Ron’s talkshow, It Is What It Is, Pierce seemingly took a shot at Dwyane Wade with these comments.

Paul Pierce explains why he’s better than Dwyane Wade “Put Shaq on my team, put LeBron and Bosh with me. I’m not going to win one?” (via #ItIsWhatItIs / h/t @LeBatardShow ) pic.twitter.com/4D3H3oh0vC — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 22, 2023

“Put Shaq [O’Neal] on my team. Put LeBron [James] and [Chris] Bosh with me. I’m not gonna win one?” asked Pierce. “Put me, LeBron and Bosh… we not gonna win a couple?”

While Paul Pierce later claimed that this wasn't meant to disrespect Dwyane Wade, it's kind of hard to see it that way. In fact, Pierce made nearly the exact same argument in 2019, back when he was working for ESPN. Basically, Pierce is claiming that the Heat legend benefitted from having an elite supporting cast, and that Pierce would have the same accolades had he played with the same core.

One ex-Heat teammate and Miami legend certainly disagreed with Pierce's comments. Udonis Haslem commented on the Instagram post in question and dissed Paul Pierce for his comments.

“These podcast have muhf—– getting diarrhea out the mouth!!!!”

Pierce's comments have some obvious merit to them. Wade was definitely a beneficiary of having some elite teammates during the course of his career. The Heat enjoyed the services of all-time greats like Shaq, ‘Bron, and Bosh. If the Celtics got the same star players for Pierce, it's easy to see him winning more than Wade.

Does that mean Pierce is better than Wade, though? Well, that's hard to say objectively. Pierce eventually had his own superteam, with Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen joining him in the late 2000s. They only won one championship, however, luck and age wasn't on their side. Pierce even acknowledges that the trio was already past their prime when they joined forces.

“For a long time, my skills went unappreciated because I didn’t get to play with a lot of great players. And then I got to play with KG and Ray [Allen] past their prime. Four years earlier, you put me, Ray, and KG together, you think we’re not walking away with three ‘ships?”