Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is truly a generational big man who will go down as one of the greatest to ever play the game. Passing is clearly one of his best assets and there's even been chatter that The Joker could be a top-five passer in NBA history. But, Paul Pierce believes differently.

“Nikola Jokic is not even a top 5 passer to me. Just because he's a big man, he's the best big man… when we just talk about pure passer… Magic [Johnson], Jason Williams, [Rajon] Rondo, Pete Maravich, Larry Bird.”

Pierce was by no means putting down Jokic. He just thinks guys like Magic Johnson, Jason Williams, Rajon Rondo, and Larry Bird, among others, are better playmakers and had more creativity when it came to distributing the rock.

However, the Nuggets center does make some eye-popping passes, whether he's threading the needle or throwing a full-court dime to a teammate. He ain't short on creativity. You have to remember though, a few of the names above made their living from serving as the primary facilitator for their respective teams.

To be brutally honest, even discussing Nikola Jokic as one of the top five passers ever is just wrong. Yes, he is extremely special, but there have been many before him who can dish dimes like nobody's business. It's just one part of his game that is elite.

We all know for a fact that The Joker could care less, too. I mean, he was barely happy about winning an NBA title.

Just a different breed.