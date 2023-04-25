A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The basketball world was in shock on Saturday night after seeing Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo hit the deck during Game 3 of their NBA Playoffs first-round matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time All-Star collapsed to the floor during a lay-up attempt because of what was later diagnosed as a torn patellar tendon in his left knee. Oladipo’s season is now over and he will now have to go through another lengthy rehab process as he recovers from this latest major injury.

Despite the devastating turn of events, however, Oladipo is keeping his head up. Speaking to reporters ahead of Monday’s Game 4 matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra revealed Oladipo’s inspiring message amid his heartbreaking injury:

“He had the outlook you would expect. He said, ‘Don’t shed any tears for me, I’m going to get through all of this,'” Spoelstra said.

"He had the outlook you would expect. Don't shed a tear for me, I'm going to get through all of this." Erik Spoelstra on what Victor Oladipo said to him after the injury (via @Brendan_Tobin)pic.twitter.com/m2Syxe00xY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 24, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jimmy Butler was seen wiping away tears in his eyes as he watched Oladipo struggle to get up after suffering the injury in Game 3. The whole Heat bench looked devastated as well — and understandably so.

For his part, however, Victor Oladipo does not want anyone’s pity. He has been through this experience multiple times in the past, and he is adamant that he will come out of it yet again. Spoelstra also believes that this is the case, and so does the rest of the Heat squad:

“He has all of us convinced,” Coach Spo continued. “He’s going to get through his and he will find a way. He has that kind of fortitude.”