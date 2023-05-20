Miami Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo put together fantastic all-around performances in Friday night’s Game 2 against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. Butler finished with 27 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks, while Adebayo scored 22 points, grabbed 17 rebounds, and dished out nine assists. Thanks largely to masterclasses from their two best players, the Heat own a commanding 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Following Friday’s victory, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke to the media and delivered a strong take on Butler and Adebayo’s brilliance against the Celtics, per a tweet from the NBA’s official Twitter account:

“Both of them…at some point basically guarded everyone on the floor. They’re going to burn a lot of calories on that end, but then they have to shoulder massive responsibilities for us on the other end. So we follow them, we follow them with their spirit, their competitive will.”

Jimmy Butler, 33, is in his 12th year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the storied Heat franchise. He averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.3 blocks, 1.6 turnovers, and 1.3 personal fouls per game across 64 appearances this season (all starts).

Butler, Adebayo, and the Heat can close out the Celtics with a win in Game 3 on Sunday night. After all, never in league history has a team come all the way back from a 3-0 deficit to win a series. So here’s to hoping that Adebayo and Butler put together masterclasses once again on Sunday and lead the Heat to victory.