As the Miami Heat are looking to bolster their roster in some way this off season, they could throw their names in the hat of obtaining Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen. While this has been a player that fans have talked about for a while as being a worthy addition to take them over the hump, there is reportedly interest with the 27-year old big-man.

The Heat have been relatively silent this summer as besides re-signing such players as Kevin Love and Thomas Bryant, their only new addition was adding veteran guard Alec Burks on a minimum deal. Getting Markkanen would be a huge get for any team, but according to Zach Lowe of ESPN, Miami “have shown interest in him.”

“Trading Lauri Markkanen would buy Utah a one-way ticket toward the front of the tank line, and Markkanen indeed stands as perhaps the league's most intriguing trade chip with Mikal Bridges now in New York,” Lowe wrote. “A pile of teams have shown interest in him, including the San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat and Warriors, sources said. History suggests Danny Ainge, Utah's CEO, will move Markkanen once someone meets his price. That could be tomorrow or months from now if the Jazz raise Markkanen's salary and then sign him to a contract extension once they are allowed to do so in early August.”

What is not to love about Markkanen's game as last season, he averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 48 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from beyond the arch. He would give the Heat much needed size, plus another boost on offense that can attack at any facet and provide pressure on defense.

Markkanen could be what Heat needs to get over the hump

Markkanen has formed himself into being one of the best young stars at his age and could be a crucial piece to a team that is looking to contend as the Heat are. They have been looking to obtain their “whale” of a star as they have been trying to do for the past couple of years like in their pursuit of Damian Lillard last season and keeping an eye out for Donovan Mitchell this year.

Miami led by the foundation of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and others in the last five years have been to two NBA Finals series and three Eastern Conference Finals, making it a successful stint. However, with the rest of the league around them improving, they do not want to be left behind, even though there is feelings that when fully healthy, they can compete.

Even so, the Heat have heavy financial limitations as they are nearing the dreaded second apron where lies even more hardships financially. This is also without the decisions of Caleb Martin and Haywood Highsmith, crucial players for Miami who have received interest from other teams during this summer as they are free agents.

Jazz were thought to give Markkanen a contract extension

Going with the Heat's financial situation, Markkanen as well seemed to be in the midst of negotiating a contract extension with the Jazz. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Utah were “expected to prioritize finding an extension agreement with Markkanen.”

“At this point, the Jazz are expected to prioritize finding an extension agreement with Markkanen, sources said,” Fischer wrote in late June. “And Utah officials made that clear during their approach for Bridges. That won't stop rival teams from calling and registering their interest in Markkanen, with the hope that Utah could decide to punt like Brooklyn — if the Jazz aren't able to secure someone close to a second star for Markkanen.”

While the rumors for Markkanen has been heating up with other teams such as a possible sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors, there was multiple reports saying that he would not leave Utah. This type of notion was also said by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN who mentioned instead of trading the big-man, they were going to build around him.

“Their goal has been to bring in players around Markkanen,” Wojnarowski said. “But there are a lot of teams looking at that 2025 draft next season. It could be a historic draft, especially at the top. Brooklyn made a decision they're going to be at the top of the draft next year. Utah hasn't made that decision. But I think Markkanen is an interesting inflection point for them. But I don't think it's their intention to move him.”

What Heat would have to give up for the star

Because Markkanen is not a free agent, the Heat would have to trade for the Jazz star, but the question people have is if the team has enough assets. Miami does not have a lot of picks as the bulk of the deal would be on their players, but with their financial limitations, they can not receive more in money than they give back so one would think it would involve a sizable contract like Tyler Herro or Terry Rozier.

Besides one of the experienced, highly-paid guards on Miami, they would also have to throw in one or even multiple of their young stars like Jaime Jaquez Jr, Nikola Jovic, or even just the recently drafted Kel'el Ware, selected with the 15th overall pick. For some fans, it could be trading the “farm” for a star and could be hesitant, but one would also have to think of how much Markkanen can move the needle.

Markkanen has one year left on his current contract which costs just over $18 million according to Spotrac.com.

Heat still trying to get other star free agent

In any sense, the Heat still look to be focused on also obtaining free agent DeMar DeRozan who last played with the Chicago Bulls where both sides have mutual interest. On top of that, Miami are the “slight favorites” to land DeRozan according to The Athletic.

“The Lakers aggressively pursued Klay Thompson, but Thompson turned down their offer of more years and money from the Lakers to join the Dallas Mavericks, according to league sources,” Jovan Buha wrote on the Lakers. “They’ve now turned their attention to DeMar DeRozan, though the Miami Heat are currently viewed as slight favorites to land the 15-year veteran and six-time All-Star, according to league sources.”

More financial limitations with Miami

As mentioned before though, the Heat would not be able to play DeRozan a lot of money as the only options would be the minimum or using their $5.2 million taxpayer midlevel exception as said by Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.

“The Heat has expressed interest in Bulls free agent guard DeMar DeRozan, and DeRozan also has interest in Miami, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation,” Jackson wrote. “The Heat is among several teams in play for the six-time All Star. But there are still significant challenges that could ultimately prevent a Heat/DeRozan marriage.”

“As a team with a payroll up against the dreaded second apron, the most that the Heat can currently offer DeRozan in free agency is the $5.2 million taxpayer midlevel exception,” Jackson continued. “The only other avenue Miami currently has to add DeRozan is a minimum contract with a salary of $3.3 million for next season.”

The Heat are looking for in any way to improve after finishing at the eighth seed for the second straight season as they had a 46-36 record and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.