Bam Adebayo is getting PAID! The Miami Heat star center inked an extension this offseason that keeps him in Florida for the foreseeable future. There is no official announcement from the Heat regarding the details yet, but it looks like a sizable three-year deal at the very least. It's a great deal for both sides.

Adebayo and the Heat fanbase is ecstatic about this new extension. Bam took to X to post this video with the caption:

“HERE TO STAY 🔥”

Adebayo was drafted by the Heat with the 14th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The former Kentucky Wildcat has since been a core piece of the Heat's playoff runs over the last half-decade. Adebayo has also blossomed into an All-Star center: he's arguably the best two-way center in the league.

Adebayo's resume is pretty good: a three-time All-Star, multiple All-Defense selections (including a first team selection this year), and multiple Conference Finals and a Finals appearance. He's yet to win that elusive Larry O'Brien trophy, unfortunately, but the Heat star is still going to have multiple chances to go for that championship.

Last season, Adebayo averaged 19.3 points per game, along with a career-high 10.4 rebounds per game and almost four assists per game. Bolstering his All-Defense case is the fact that he averaged a steal and a block per game. Adebayo's game has been pretty great as of late for the Heat, making him a beloved figure in the fanbase.

Heat's tumultuous season

Unfortunately, the Heat did not quite reach the highs that they experienced last season. Coming off a Finals appearance in 2023, Miami was looking to replicate that same magic this year. They were just able to fight their way out of the Play-In Tournament again to be the eighth seed in the East, following the exact same script from last season.

This time, though, the cards were not in the favor. The Heat ran into a Boston Celtics team that was just miles ahead of them in terms of talent. Adebayo and Miami were able to avoid a sweep, but just barely, losing the series 4-1. It was a painful reminder that their talent wasn't enough to win against a truly terrifying team in the East.

During the offseason, the Heat have been relatively quiet. Talks about Donovan Mitchell heading to Miami have ended after the star re-signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a max contract. In addition, Caleb Martin signed with one of the team's rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers. They did sign Alec Burks, filling a massive need with their shooting. They also re-signed Kevin Love to a new deal.

The Heat are looking to return to the Finals once again after their disappointing campaign last season. It's not going to be an easy challenge: the Celtics will be keeping most of their roster together. Other teams also lurk as threats in the East. That being said, if any team can become a contender come playoff time… it's this team.